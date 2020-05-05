Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $12.54 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,158,112. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 47,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.