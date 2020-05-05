Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.04 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.35% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. 14,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,542 shares of company stock worth $6,438,890. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

