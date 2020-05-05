Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,855 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.83% of B&G Foods worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

BGS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 386,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.05. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.19.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

