Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,645 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.01% of 8X8 worth $14,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,709,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 273,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 31,315 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. 31,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,969. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

