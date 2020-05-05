Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $18,568,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,685,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,035,000 after acquiring an additional 535,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Medtronic by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 509,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 395,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.21. 1,494,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

