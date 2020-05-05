Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,748 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.39% of Servicemaster Global worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 71,935 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 891,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after buying an additional 614,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 45.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

SERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.