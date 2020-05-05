Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $9.79 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.30% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,115,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $65,854,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.00. 2,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,287. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average of $169.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

