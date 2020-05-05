Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,435 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.85% of Kornit Digital worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 62,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,691. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

