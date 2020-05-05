Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,535,000.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of PODD traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.23. The company had a trading volume of 115,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,102.67 and a beta of 0.93. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $95.32 and a 12 month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

