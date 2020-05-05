Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 12,447 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.99. 9,875,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,278,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.