Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 14,395 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 502.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,698 shares of company stock valued at $389,965,249. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $876.00. 114,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $722.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $796.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

