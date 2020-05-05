Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 80,430 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 478.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Equifax worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

NYSE EFX traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $146.38. 35,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,666. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

