Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 89,240 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,240 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.48% of Mimecast worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.55, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,216,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,348 shares of company stock worth $3,678,700. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

