Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 129,986 Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,048,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

