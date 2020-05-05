Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 265,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.37. 26,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.