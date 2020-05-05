Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Shares of ADI traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.76. 516,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

