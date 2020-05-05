Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 17.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,014,453 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 319,720 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. 176,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,473. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

