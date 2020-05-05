Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,042 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.26% of PRA Health Sciences worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

PRAH traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

