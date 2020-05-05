Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,728 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after purchasing an additional 844,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 231,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 863,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,100. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

