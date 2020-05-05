Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 47,737 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,737 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,659,000 after buying an additional 56,749 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,338,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,369,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,601. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.