Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 77,971 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,971 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.16% of Proofpoint worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Proofpoint by 14.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 755.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 15.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, hitting $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,932. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $868,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $315,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,228 shares of company stock worth $7,537,020. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.