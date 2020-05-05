Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,802,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. 11,559,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,313,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

