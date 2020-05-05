Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,465 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Shares of FISV traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 92,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

