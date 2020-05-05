Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 493 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

