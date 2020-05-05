Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRA. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kraton will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Kraton in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.