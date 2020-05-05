Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $5.65 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Kusama token can now be purchased for approximately $5.65 or 0.00063511 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $16.07 million and $2.87 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.02309971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00189280 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 8,935,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,843,293 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

