L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LB. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 13,242,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,637,131. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in L Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

