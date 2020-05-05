L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,936,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,091,000 after purchasing an additional 629,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,916. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.90. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

