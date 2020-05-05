Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $2,339,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $3,509,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.28. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

