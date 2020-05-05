Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $9,133,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $15.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.72. 108,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average of $277.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

