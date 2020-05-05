Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.34% of Lam Research worth $120,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,518. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

