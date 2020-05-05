Lance Phillips Buys 10,000 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Stock

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) CFO Lance Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00.

NYSE CMO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 35.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.