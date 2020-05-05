Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

A number of research firms have commented on LSGOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

