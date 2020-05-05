Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.60 Million

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report sales of $152.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the highest is $156.17 million. Landec posted sales of $152.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $584.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.50 million to $585.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $585.97 million, with estimates ranging from $549.61 million to $605.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.01. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

