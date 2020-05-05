Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Lattice Semiconductor also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $670,416.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,836 shares of company stock worth $2,055,975. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 1,259,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

