LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.70. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.