Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 55,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

