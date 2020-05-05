Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

