LEOcoin (LC4) Market Cap Hits $205,091.77

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001521 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $205,091.77 and approximately $3,745.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,978.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.43 or 0.02287987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.02712798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00520144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00666549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00079416 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00486969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, LEOxChange, Bit-Z and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

