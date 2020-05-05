Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of LEVL opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

In related news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 3,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 4,793 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $119,585.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

