LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. 764,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

