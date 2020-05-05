LHT Price Tops $0.0155 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, LHT has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. LHT has a market cap of $774,115.89 and $129.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

