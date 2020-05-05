Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $4.30 at Citigroup

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $3.00 to $4.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

LBRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $503.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,297.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 338,471 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

