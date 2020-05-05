Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GetBusy (LON:GETB)

GetBusy (LON:GETB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.84. GetBusy has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.88.

GetBusy (LON:GETB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX (2.49) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.59) (($0.02)).

About GetBusy

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

