Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.