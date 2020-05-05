LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $2,791.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.22 or 0.03744235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008719 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,004,311,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,489,626 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

