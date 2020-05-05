Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Limestone Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 20% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.93. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

