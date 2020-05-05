Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. 252,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

