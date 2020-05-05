Lipe & Dalton Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,578,249 shares of company stock worth $103,720,918. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $41.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,368.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,197.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

