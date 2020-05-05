Lipe & Dalton Sells 4,650 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.0% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.25. 19,167,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

